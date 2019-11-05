Serie A Team of the Week | Round 11

Juventus maintained top spot in Serie A with a victory in the Derby della Mole with a victory against Torino while Inter came back against Bologna to keep up with the Bianconeri.

Cagliari sprung the surprise of the round with a win away to Atalanta while Roma and Lazio continued their push for Champions League spots with victories against Napoli and AC Milan respectively.

Sassuolo drew 2-2 away to Lecce, Udinese got a shock victory away to Genoa, and Sampdoria got off the bottom of the league table with a win at the death against SPAL.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Salvatore Sirigu – Torino (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Despite conceding a goal and finishing on the losing side, he made several excellent saves which prevented the Granata from losing by a greater margin.

Fabio Pisacane – Cagliari (2 apps)

A rock in defence. Nullified the attacking threat of Atalanta throughout the game, particularly La Dea striker Luis Muriel.

Matthijs De Ligt – Juventus

He could have had a penalty awarded against him but he was uncompromising in his defending, nearly scored in the first half, and eventually got the winner in the second.

Jeremy Toljan – Sassuolo

The German defender scored with a fine angled drive and did not neglect his defensive duties.

Jordan Veretout – Roma

Superb in both recovering the ball as well as distributing it, he also scored a penalty to extend Roma’s lead.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (3 apps)

Played a part in the first goal for Immobile and created the second with a pass to Joaquin Correa.

Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese

Was back to his inventive best against Genoa and scored a fantastic equaliser from outside of the box.

Christian Oliva – Cagliari

Brought a lot of grit in the middle of the park and was competent on the ball. Scored a fine goal after a driving run from midfield.

Nicolo Zaniolo – Roma (2 apps)

Three goals in as many Serie A matches for the Giallorossi starlet, who opened the scoring against Napoli.

Romelu Lukaku – Inter

When his team were trailing, he turned the game around and became the hero with a brace. Now second on the Serie A goalscoring chart with nine goals.

Gianluca Caprari – Sampdoria

Came on very late in the match but he scored with an important header that gave Il Doria the three points and took them off the bottom of the table.