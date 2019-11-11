Serie A Team of the Week | Round 12

At the Serie A summit, Juventus were able to scrap a 1-0 victory against AC Milan on Sunday night while Inter won 2-1 against Hellas Verona the night before.

The battle for the remaining Champions League spots has becoming more exciting with Cagliari demolishing Fiorentina 5-2 and Lazio triumphing 4-2 against Lecce.

Napoli were held to a goalless draw at home to Genoa, Sassuolo registered a 3-1 victory against Bologna in the Emilia-Romagna derby, and Torino broke a six-game winless streak with a 4-0 thrashing of Brescia.

Wojciech Szczesny – Juventus

Made several important saves against AC Milan and the away side would have won if he had a poor day. His save from a Lucas Paqueta header was the best of the bunch.

Fabio Pisacane – Cagliari (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Excellent in limiting the space for the Fiorentina attackers to play in and scored the second goal of the match with a header.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli

Genoa tried to pass their way through the Napoli defence on a few occasions but the Senegalese international stood firm. Denied an almost certain goal for Andrea Pinamonti with a goal-line block.

Alessandro Bastoni – Inter

Rarely troubled in defence and he was excellent in his forays forward, evoking memories of the great attacking sweepers of the 1970s like Franz Beckenbauer, Gaetano Scirea, and Daniel Passarella.

Marko Rog – Cagliari

Opened the scoring after a great team move and played a part in the third. Provided lots of energy, applied pressure, and was effective in his distribution.

Radja Nainggolan – Cagliari (2 apps)

A masterful display from the former Belgian international. Pressed opponents, provided three assists, and scored with another phenomenal long-range shot.

Nicolo Barella – Inter

When the match against Hellas Verona was in the balance, he became more influential in the Nerazzurri’s attacking play. Scored the winner with a sensational long-range strike.

Alex Berenguer – Torino

Sealed the win against Brescia with a brace after coming off the bench. His first goal came on the turn while he dashed into the box to score his second after winning an aerial challenge in midfield.

Francesco Caputo – Sassuolo (2 apps)

Scored a decisive brace for the Neroverdi against Bologna; the first was a strike after Filip Djuricic’s audacious assist and his second was a fine solo effort.

Andrea Belotti – Torino (2 apps)

Converted two penalties in the first half and could have had at least two more in open play if it wasn’t for Brescia goalkeeper Jesse Joronen.

Joaquin Correa – Lazio

Took his latest scoring run to five goals in as many Serie A matches with a double against Lecce. His second was a standout, playing a one-two with Ciro Immobile before shooting from a tight angle.