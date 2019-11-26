Serie A Team of the Week | Round 13

Serie A action resumed on the weekend after another international break and Juventus maintained top spot with a 3-1 victory over Atalanta while Inter won 3-0 away against Torino.

Lazio sustained third place in the Italian league after a 2-1 win against Sassuolo while city rivals Roma are equal fourth with Cagliari after a 3-0 victory against Brescia.

Bologna drew 2-2 against Parma in the Emilia-Romagna derby, Milan and Napoli played out a tame 1-1 draw, and Hellas Verona should defeated Fiorentina by more than what the 1-0 score suggests.

The Team of the Week is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Samir Handanovic – Inter (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Although he was not constantly bombarded by the Torino attack, the experienced Slovenian was alert when called upon. His save from Lorenzo De Silvestri’s shot was arguably one of the best of the season so far.

Matthijs De Ligt – Juventus (2 apps)

Coped well despite the pressure Atalanta applied and made a fine block on a Luis Muriel shot early in the second half.

Stefan De Vrij – Inter (2 apps)

Comfortably dealt with Torino’s attacks and scored the second Nerazzurri from a very tight angle.

Chris Smalling – Roma (2 apps)

A solid display in defence and was involved in all three goals. Opened the scoring with a header and then knocked the ball down for the goals of Gianluca Mancini and Edin Dzeko.

Dejan Kulusevski – Parma (2 apps)

The Swedish starlet played with great skill and determination. He opened the scoring with a fantastic strike and he nearly added another two superb strikes in the second half.

Sofyan Amrabat – Hellas Verona

Quietly went about his business in the first half but he seized control of the match in the second. Played a part in the winning goal for the Gialloblu and looked to create other chances.

Blerim Dzemaili – Bologna

Provided drive from midfield and had chances to score before finally scoring an equaliser at the death with a fantastic volley.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (4 apps)

Provided creativity in midfield and supplied the pass for Felipe Caicedo to score the winner, which was his 10th assist for this Serie A campaign.

Lautaro Martinez – Inter (2 apps)

Once again provided plenty of spark in the Inter attack. Opened the scoring on the counterattack and played a part in the third goal scored by Romelu Lukaku.

Gonzalo Higuain – Juventus (3 apps)

Impressed with his hold-up play and was involved in all of the Juve goals. Scored twice and provided the third Juve goal for Paulo Dybala.

Samuel Di Carmine – Hellas Verona

Lead the line well for Verona, linking-up well with teammates. Rounded off a great team move to score the winning goal for the Gialloblu and could have scored more if it wasn’t for the heroics of Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski.