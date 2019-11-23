Shevchenko: Ibrahimovic can still give AC Milan a lot

Former AC Milan striker and current Ukrainian national team coach Andriy Shevchenko has given his thoughts on the possible return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the Rossoneri.

Shevchenko, who spent eight seasons at the Stadio San Siro, scored 127 goals in 226 Serie A games for Milan and helped the Rossoneri to a Champions League title in 2003.

“If he (Ibrahimovic) wants to return to Italy and is in condition he can still give a lot,” said Shevchenko during an interview with the Corriere della Sera.

“He has done very well everywhere and if he wants to return he will certainly give the team a great hand.

“Accepting the Rossoneri shirt would mean taking on great responsibilities. Being at the end of his career, it wouldn’t be an easy transition.”

Several reports have suggested that Ibrahimovic has already held talks about a deal with the Rossoneri but the 38-year-old striker is yet to make a final decision on his future with both Bologna and Napoli still thought to be in the race for his signature.