Simeone: If you don’t put the ball in the net, it doesn’t matter how much you create

After succumbing to a 1-0 defeat away to Juventus, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone lamented his side’s poor form in front of goal.

Atletico did have opportunities, particularly in the second half, but only managed two shots on target over the 90 minutes.

“With the security of knowing the we are a strong team,” Simeone told the press. “And one that also works well under pressure.

“We created more than in other games, but when you don’t put the ball in the back of the net it’s of little use.

“The team must show its strength on the field.

“The chances were there, we played against a great team, but we lacked that composure to put the chances away

“We played well tactically. Vitolo and [Alvaro] Morata played well, and Felipe had an extraordinary match.

“In the first half we had come good chances and Juventus didn’t create much danger.

“In the second half couldn’t get the goal which is the most important thing in football.”

Atletico conceded their fifth goal in five Champions League matches, and haven’t kept a clean sheet since their 2-0 win over Athletic Club on October 26.

“We need to improve and work on those numbers,” Simeone said. “Because they are bad.

“We need to work and be patient in order to create chances, as that is the only way they come.”