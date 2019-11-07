Simone Inzaghi insists there is still hope for Lazio in Europa League

Simone Inzaghi insists there is still hope for Lazio in Europa League
Alasdair Mackenzie Date: 7th November 2019 at 9:54pm
Written by:

coach believes his side can still dream of clinching a place in the knockout stages despite their agonising late defeat to on Thursday.

The result, sealed by Olivier Ntcham’s 95th-minute winner, left the Aquile third in Group E, seven points behind leaders Celtic and six adrift of second-placed with two games remaining.

“We still have some hope, the Scots can beat Cluj,” Inzaghi said in the post-match press conference.

“We need to win and see what happens in the final match. We have regret, the group was completely open to us.

“We put a lot of energy into the game. Some of the players weren’t at their best, [Lucas] Leiva and [Felipe] Caicedo weren’t training until yesterday evening. In another game they wouldn’t have played.”

Ciro Immobile put Lazio in front early on before James Forrest equalised later in the first half.

An error from substitute led to Celtic’s winner, as the midfielder’s slack pass was pounced on by the Scottish champions, but Inzaghi stood up for the Kosovo international.

“Berisha came on with the right attitude and even created a chance at goal,” Inzaghi said.

“He made a mistake with one pass, but the others could’ve fixed his error.”

 

Related articles