Sirigu targeting Italy’s No.1 shirt

Salvatore Sirigu is hoping to make the most of this round of international fixtures and to establish himself as Roberto Mancini’s No.1 with an eye on next summer’s European Championship.

Italy play both Bosnia and Armenia this month, and Sirigu is expected to get minutes.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is likely to be first choice against Bosnia, but La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that the Torino goalkeeper is thought to be in line to start in Palermo against Armenia.

Sirigu isn’t fighting for his place in the squad for next summer’s tournament, safe in the knowledge that he will be involved with the Azzurri, but instead he’s focusing on staking his claim to start ahead of Donnarumma, Alex Meret and Pierluigi Gollini.

Donnarumma has been Mancini’s first choice so far, but Sirigu boasts the best average rating of Italy’s ‘keepers this season and he’ll be backing himself for a place in the XI next summer.