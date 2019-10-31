Smalling: I’ll be a better player when I return to Manchester United

Roma defender Chris Smalling is hopeful his time in Italy will make him a better player upon his return to Manchester United in May.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan at the Lupi and he’s quickly becoming a key figure, netting his first goal for the capital club in their 4-0 victory over Udinese on Wednesday.

Smalling is keen to make the most of his time in Italy, and hopes his form with Roma will raise his chances of earning more playing time for United and England.

“I won’t close the door on playing for England until I hang up my boots, even though my chances under [Gareth] Southgate have diminished regardless of my form for United or Roma,” he told The Athletic.

“This is a coaching decision, but I hope the situation changes. Maybe he will look at me differently if I play well in Italy where they know more about defending.

“I think I’ll be a better player when I return to Manchester next May.”

Since joining Roma, Smalling has featured in six Serie A matches.