Sprained ankle rules De Ligt out of Juventus’ trip to Moscow

Juventus will be without Matthijs de Ligt for their Champions League meeting at Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday.

The Dutchman hasn’t travelled with the rest of the squad and has instead stayed in Turin, suffering with a slight sprain to his left ankle.

De Ligt celebrated his first Juventus goal this past weekend as he got off the mark in their Derby della Mole win away at Torino, but now he’ll have to wait to build on that until after he’s recovered.

It’s not thought that the injury is serious though, so the defender should be back in action soon.

De Ligt arrived in Turin this past summer from Ajax, having chosen the Old Lady despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and other European giants.