Suso: AC Milan fans have the right to whistle me

Suso has no problems with the whistles he’s received from AC Milan’s own fans.

The Spaniard hasn’t been at his best this season, and the Rossoneri supporters haven’t been shy in letting him know their thoughts, jeering him as his name was read out at the Stadio San Siro ahead of their win over SPAL, in which he scored.

“The fans have the right to whistle,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Neither I nor the team are doing well. But I’m also convinced that I don’t have anything to prove.

“People know what I do. If they criticise me it’s because they expect me to do even more and I know that I can do more.

“If a footballer isn’t criticised it’s because nothing is expected of him.”