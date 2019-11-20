Suso hits back at Salvini criticism with clever response

AC Milan’s Suso has hit back at Matteo Salvini after the Italian politician hinted that the Rossoneri playmaker should offer more.

Celebrating his 26th birthday on Tuesday, Milan posted on Instagram to wish him well, to which Salvini responded.

“Happy birthday,” he began before getting critical.

“Here’s hoping that Father Christmas will bring you some speed, determination and desire to play.”

But Suso didn’t let it lie, and he replied.

“Thanks. Here’s hoping that Father Christmas will bring you some speed, determination and a desire to manage better, much better, this country that I love.”