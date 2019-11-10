Ten-man Atalanta leave Sampdoria with a point

Atalanta dropped more points in Serie A this Sunday afternoon as their ten men drew 0-0 away at Sampdoria.

La Dea have collected just two points from their last three domestic matches, having drawn with Napoli and lost to Cagliari in their last two outings.

The opening exchanges were pretty end-to-end but without many clear-cut chances being created.

Both sides had shots into the side netting. Mario Pasalic had a strike deflected before Jakub Jankto was on the end of a swift counterattack at the other end.

Ruslan Malinovskyi came closest from a set piece. Emil Audero was on hand to make a good save though to deny the Ukrainian’s freekick just before half time.

Luis Muriel had a half-chance on the hour mark. Good footwork from Malinovskyi bought him space to cross but the Colombian was crowded out in the box and fired his effort wide.

Alex Ferrari was fortunate to stay on the pitch. Pierluigi Gollini set Musa Barrow clear with a long punt down the pitch and with the Gambian in on goal, the defender dragged the forward down with no intentions of playing the ball but was only met with a yellow card.

From feeling as though they should have had a man extra, the Bergamaschi then went down to ten men themselves as Malinovskyi lunged late into a challenge for his second booking.

Even with ten men, Atalanta tried their best to probe Samp but couldn’t find the breakthrough.