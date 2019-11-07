Thuram breaks Roma hearts to give Borussia last gasp win

Marcus Thuram was the difference as Roma succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach in their Europa League Group J match on Thursday night.

Borussia took the lead at Borussia-Park after 35 minutes when Federico Fazio deflected into his own goal after fantastic play on the wing from Thuram.

Roma began to control proceedings and they were rewarded in the 63rd minute when Fazio atoned for his error when he volleyed home an Aleksandar Kolarov freekick.

Then just as it looked like the match was heading for a draw, Thuram got himself free in the Giallorossi area and headed the winner past Pau Lopez in the final minute of the match.

As a result, Roma now sit level on five points with their German opponents, though both are behind Istanbul Basaksehir who top Group J on seven.