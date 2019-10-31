Time running out for Lazaro as Inter have replacement in hand

Valentino Lazaro’s time at Inter could come to an end as soon as January, as reports suggest the Nerazzurri have a deal in place to land Parma’s Matteo Darmian.

Antonio Conte has been reluctant to use the Austrian so far despite being without Danilo D’Ambrosio through injury, as he’s only featured off the bench against Slavia Prague and Sassuolo.

As a result La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Lazaro has 50 days to convince Conte of his abilities or run the risk of being sent out on loan in January.

If the former Hertha Berlin man is let go, Darmian will be brought in as Giuseppe Marotta already has a deal in place to land the former Manchester United man.

The two clubs have a great relationship, and it’s no surprise Inter have turned to the Italian given they were linked with a move for his services back in the summer.

So far this season Darmian has featured in six Serie A matches for Parma.