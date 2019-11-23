Torino v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter will need to overcome something of a curse against Torino if they’re to keep in touch with Juventus atop Serie A this Saturday evening.

The Old Lady turned a one-goal deficit into three points against Atalanta in Bergamo earlier in the day, piling even more pressure on their former coach Antonio Conte’s current side.

Inter are without a win in five against Toro, and they’ve lost on their last two visits to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

The Nerazzurri have won each of their opening six away games in a Serie A season for the first time since 2012/13, when they lost their seventh away encounter.

Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Bremer; De Silvestri, Baselli, Lukic, Meité, Ansaldi; Verdi, Belotti.

Inter: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; D’Ambrosio, Vecino, Brozovic, Barella, Biraghi; Lautaro, Lukaku.