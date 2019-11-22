Torino v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Inter aim to keep up their flying start to the season following the resumption of Serie A after the international break when they travel to Torino on Saturday night at at 20:45.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Torino (3-4-2-1): Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Bremer; Aina, Meite, Rincon, Ansaldi; Lukic, Berenguer; Belotti.

Unavailable: Lyanco, Bonifazi, Iago Falque, Laxalt.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, D’Ambrosio; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Barella, Biraghi; Lautaro Martinez, Lukaku.

Unavailable: Politano, Sanchez, Sensi.

KEY STATISTICS

– Torino have won their last two Serie A home games against Inter and could win three such games in a row against them in the competition for the first time since October 1977.

– Torino won their last Serie A game, having gained only two points from their previous six matches in the competition: they scored more goals in the last matchday (four) than they did in the six games prior (three).

– Torino have failed to score in two of their last three Serie A home games (one goal against Cagliari), as many as in their previous 23 such matches.

– Inter have won 31 points from their 12 Serie A games this campaign, their best haul in the three points for a win era – indeed, considering three points for a win, they have only won more points at this stage of a season in 1988/89 (32).

– Inter have won each of their opening six away games in a Serie A season for the first time since 2012/13, losing their seventh away encounter in that campaign.

– Inter have attempted a shot on average every three minutes whilst trailing in Serie A this season, the highest ratio among the 20 teams in the competition in 2019-20.

– Torino have conceded 189 fouls in Serie A so far this season (16 per game on average), more than any other side in the competition.

– Torino’s Armando Izzo scored his very first Serie A goal against Inter, in January 2015 for Genoa.

– Romelu Lukaku’s nine goals have earned Inter 11 points in Serie A this season – no player’s goals have won more points for their side.