Tottenham hoping to beat AC Milan for Ibrahimovic signature

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a new suitor with Jose Mourinho keen to bring the Swede to Tottenham at the expense of AC Milan and Bologna.

The 38-year-old recently announced his departure from MLS side LA Galaxy ahead of the expiry of his contract in December, and several sides are in the mix to land him.

Milan and Bologna have made it clear they want to bring Ibrahimovic back to Serie A, but Sport Mediaset reports Tottenham have entered the mix.

The London club announced Mourinho as their new manager on Wednesday, and it appears he’s already lined up Ibrahimovic as a potential signing in January.

It’s believed the Portuguese has already contacted agent Mino Raiola in an attempt to try and broker a deal.

The two have a great relationship after working together at Inter for the 2008/09 season and Manchester United in 2016/17, and a third spell could benefit both parties.

Whichever side lands Ibrahimovic will have to pay him handsomely, with the report stating he recently asked Milan for €18 million over 18 months.