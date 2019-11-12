Tottenham Hotspur in the mix for Roma midfielder

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini is a wanted man, with Tottenham Hotspur the latest side to show interest in his services.

The English giants could be set for some major changes in the coming months, as manager Mauricio Pochettino’s future remains a question mark, while midfielder Christian Eriksen has yet to extend his contact which expires at the end of the season.

As a result, calciomercato.it are reporting that Pellegrini is being eyed as a potential replacement for the Danish midfielder.

Although the 23-year-old has been limited to just six appearances for Roma so far this season due to a broken bone in his foot, the report suggests a bid of €50-60 million could be made in January.

However Pellegrini has never hidden his desire to stay with the capital club, with reports suggesting a new deal will be discussed in order to extend his current deal which expires in 2022.