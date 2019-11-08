Under-21 duo to join Italy senior squad after Iceland match

Moise Kean, Patrick Cutrone and Sandro Tonali have all been named to the latest Italy Under-21 side, though the latter won’t be staying there for long.

Paolo Nicolato’s side currently sit third in Group A for European Championship qualifying, though they have games in hand on Republic of Ireland and Iceland.

The Azzurrini will take on Iceland on November 16 and Armenia three days later, but they won’t have Tonali for both matches.

Rai 2 reports Tonali and Gianluca Scamacca, who is currently on loan at Ascoli from Sassuolo, will join up with the senior squad after the match against Iceland.

That would make them available for Italy’s match against Armenia scheduled for November 18.

Goalkeepers: Marco Carnesecchi (Trapani), Mattia Del Favero (Piacenza), Alessandro Plizzari (Livorno)

Defenders: Claud Adjapong (Hellas Verona), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Davide Bettella (Pescara), Enrico Delprato (Livorno), Matteo Gabbia (AC Milan), Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari), Luca Ranieri (Fiorentina), Marco Sala (Virtus Entella)

Midfielders: Marco Carraro (Perugia), Davide Frattesi (Empoli), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Giulio Maggiore (Spezia), Fabio Maistro (Salernitana), Sandro Tonali (Brescia), Niccolò Zanellato (Crotone)

Attackers: Patrick Cutrone (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Moise Kean (Everton), Andrea Pinamonti (Genoa), Gianluca Scamacca (Ascoli), Riccardo Sottil (Fiorentina)