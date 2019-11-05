Verona councillors want city to take action against Balotelli for ‘unjust defamation’

Verona’s city council has been asked to take action against Mario Balotelli for “unjustly defaming” the city after he was the victim of racist abuse on Sunday.

Balotelli left the pitch in protest after being on the receiving end of monkey noises from Hellas Verona supporters while playing for Brescia, before later returning to score.

But Federico Sboarina, the city’s mayor and member of the Forza Italia party, who said he was at the game, denied the racist insults took place

La Gazzetta dello Sport published a letter that was written to the city by local councillors, reading “the mayor and the legal offices of the municipality should take legal action against the footballer and all those who attack Verona by unjustly defaming it.

“It is no longer fair that Verona is put in the dock when, as in this case, nothing happened.”

Videos surfaced on social media wherein the abuse was clearly audible and the Gialloblu have been handed a €30,000 fine and will play an upcoming home match with a partial stadium closure.

The club have also banned head ultra Luca Castellini for his own comments on Monday, in which he claimed Balotelli was a “finished footballer” and that he “can never be fully Italian“.