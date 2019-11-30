Verona v Roma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Verona look for their first win over Roma in 23 years when they welcome the capital club to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi for Serie A action on Sunday night at 20:45.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Verona (3-4-1-2): Silvestri; Rrahmani, Bocchetti, Gunter; Faraoni, Amrabat, Pessina, Lazovic; Verre; Di Carmine, Salcedo.

Unavailable: Veloso, Kumbulla, Badu, Bessa, Tupta, Crescenzi.

Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Spinazzola, Smalling, Mancini, Kolarov; Diawara, Veretout; Under, Pellegrini, Kluivert; Dzeko.

Suspended: Zaniolo.

Unavailable: Mirante, Cristante, Zappacosta.

KEY STATISTICS

– Verona’s last win against Roma in Serie A was back in October 1996 – the Giallorossi have won 10 games and drawn five since.

– Roma have found the net in each of their last 10 away games in Serie A against Verona, scoring 17 goals in those matches.

– Verona have won five Serie A games this season, only once in their previous 14 seasons in the Italian top flight they had won more at this stage: seven in 2013/14.

– Verona have only conceded 11 Serie A goals this season – the last newly-promoted side to concede 11 goals or fewer at this stage in the Italian top flight were Bari in 2009/10 (10).

– Roma have won their last 19 Serie A games against newly-promoted sides: the longest ever such streak in the Italian top flight.

– Roma lost their last away match in Serie A against Parma, after going unbeaten in their previous nine (W4 D5): the last time they had lost two consecutive league games on the road was in March.

– Verona have scored their last eight Serie A goals with eight different scorers (excluding own goals).

– Roma have scored the most goals from corners (six) in the top five European leagues this season.

– Ivan Juric has won his last two Serie A games played in Bentegodi: the Verona coach has never won three consecutive home games in his career in the Italian top flight.

– Roma’s Edin Dzeko made his Serie A debut against Verona in August 2015 – he has netted six of his last eight league goals in home matches, after his previous seven were scored on the road.