Wasteful Genoa punished by Torino

Genoa were left to rue a host of missed chances as Torino came away from the Stadio Luigi Ferraris with a 1-0 victory on Saturday evening.

After 77 minutes of very little from the Granata, Torino took the lead after a rare flurry forward. A Simone Verdi corner found the head of Gleison Bremer who grabbed his first of the Serie A campaign, and all three points.

Despite the possession and chances that Genoa created, the Grifone couldn’t find a way through Torino’s defence, though they found the woodwork in their way on a couple of occasions.

A dramatic finish to the match saw Simone Edera sent off after being subbed on in the 88th minute after two yellow cards.

As a result, Torino have recorded three consecutive wins in a row away to Genoa in Serie A, and move up to 10th in the standings.