Wasteful Roma risk Europa League future

Roma should, at very least returned from Germany after facing Borussia Monchengladbach with a point, but late drame at Borussia-Park on Thursday night meant the Giallorossi could well exit the Europa League before Christmas.

In the first half, Monchengladbach swarmed Roma who struggled at times to cope with the pace of the game that the German side were playing.

The second half was better for the Giallorossi as they were in control of proceedings, especially after levelling through Federico Fazio.

It was evident that the second half was better for Roma, as in the first 11 minutes of the half, they had more shots on target(2) than in the whole of the first 45 minutes (1).

Both games against Borussia have seen the German side scoring with effectively the last kick of the game. Roma struggled with Marcus Thuram all night and the concentration levels at the back were not to the standard of a Roma side.

In a match that Roma had plenty of chances to seal the victory, poor finishing and decision making has now made the task of qualifying very difficult.

They have now lost eight of their last 10 trips in European competitions and up next in the group stages is an away trip to Istanbul Basaksehir, who are now top of Group J.