What do Atalanta need to qualify for the Champions League’s last 16?

Atalanta’s first ever Champions League win on Tuesday means they can still qualify from their group and reach the last 16.

Despite losing their opening three games, the Bergamaschi have picked up four points by drawing with Manchester City and beating Dinamo Zagreb, meaning three sides will battle for the second qualification spot in the final round.

Nothing less than three points will do

Atalanta will travel to Shakhtar Donetsk in the final group game knowing that only a win will serve them if they are to make it through to the knockout rounds.

Shakhtar are the current occupants of second place though and they won’t prove easy opponents as they too will want to win to ensure they advance.

Having lost 2-1 to a 95th-minute goal at the Stadio San Siro in round two, La Dea will visit Ukraine seeking revenge.

A favour from Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s side are also playing away at Dinamo Zagreb and they’ll need to give Gian Piero Gasperini’s Nerazzurri a helping hand.

Should City avoid defeat in Zagreb, then a win will send Atalanta through.

But even if the Italians win in Ukraine, a Dinamo win in Croatia will see them progress and Atalanta will play in the Europa League after Christmas, with Shakhtar then finishing bottom.