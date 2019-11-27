WWE star congratulates Milinkovic-Savic and Lazio on successful season

It looks as though Lazio and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have a fan in Rey Mysterio after the WWE star took to social media to congratulate them on their season so far.

The Biancocelesti currently sit third in Serie A after scraping out a late 2-1 victory over Sassuolo on Sunday, giving them 27 points from 13 matches.

While that figure puts them eight and seven points back of Juventus and Inter respectively, it is enough to put Simone Inzaghi’s men as the best of the rest as they push on for a Champions League qualification spot.

Their efforts haven’t been lost on new WWE star Rey Mysterio, who congratulated Milinkovic-Savic and Lazio for their play this season.

“Hey Sergej, Rey Mysterio here,” he stated in a video message on Twitter. “I just wanna congratulate you and Team Lazio for the great soccer you guys have been displaying on [sic] this Italian championship.”

“You’re the sergeant on the field so keep up that good work. Booyaka 6-1-9.”