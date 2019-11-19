Zaniolo fulfils dream in “perfect and unforgettable evening”

Nicolo Zaniolo is beaming to have fulfilled a dream by scoring twice in Italy’s 9-1 win over Armenia on Monday evening.

The Roma ace, along with Ciro Immobile, bagged a brace on the night as Italy rounded off their qualification campaign with their tenth win from ten games, and extended their winning run to 11.

“A perfect and unforgettable evening,” Zaniolo wrote on Instagram.

“[My] first double in the international first team… another dream fulfilled.”

Zaniolo made five Italy appearances during the campaign, scoring twice and assisting one more.