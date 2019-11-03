Zaniolo: Roma want to achieve something great

Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo was beaming after he helped the Giallorossi to a 2-1 defeat of Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico in Saturday afternoon’s Derby della Sole.

The Italian opened the scoring and shone for Paulo Fonseca’s side and he says that the Romans are aiming high this season.

“We’re very happy,” Zaniolo said afterwards.

“It was a direct battle and we forced the win.

“We’ll keep working ourselves to win more and hope we can do something great.”

Napoli have struggled somewhat this season and are now four points behind Roma in the Serie A table.

“We’ve always been a team with great resources,” Zaniolo added.

“We can now come into important games and win.”