Zoff: Juventus can win the Champions League

Juventus legend Dino Zoff believes the Bianconeri have what it takes to win the Champions League this season.

Despite dominating in Serie A in recent seasons, European success has proven to be a bridge too far for Juve, but their ex-goalkeeper is optimistic about their chances this term.

“Juventus have the credentials to win the Champions League,” Zoff told Radio 2.

“A lot of top teams have problems – Bayern Munich, Barcelona and beyond.

“The competition has weakened.”

The Old Lady clinched top spot in their group by beating Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening, sending them into the round of 16 as group winners with a game to spare.