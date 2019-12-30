AC Milan have deal in place for Barcelona youngster

Barcelona and AC Milan have reportedly agreed to terms on a deal for Jean-Clair Todibo, with the player’s yes the only thing missing.

The Rossoneri are keen to bring in another central defender to pair alongside Alessio Romagnoli, and the 20-year-old is their top target.

Calciomercato.com reports the two clubs have agreed on a six-month loan with an option to make the move permanent in the summer for €20 million.

Although Barcelona had wanted to include a buy-back clause, it appears the Rossoneri’s desire not to have that as part of the deal has won out.

As a result it is now up to Todibo to decide on whether to accept the transfer.

The 20-year-old joined Barcelona from Toulouse in January for just €1m, but so far he has struggled to find playing time at the Nou Camp.

So far this season Todibo has featured in just three matches for Barcelona.