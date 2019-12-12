AC Milan expected to start same XI against Sassuolo

It looks as though Stefano Pioli won’t fix what isn’t broken as the AC Milan boss is expected to start the same XI for a third match in a row.

After winning just one of his first five matches after taking over from Marco Giampaolo, the Italian has brought some stability back in terms of results with a three-match unbeaten run that includes back-to-back victories over Parma and Bologna.

Three points could be in the cards once again as Milan welcome Sassuolo to the San Siro on Sunday, with milannews.it reporting Pioli will not make any changes to the team that’s won two matches in a row.

As a result Gianluigi Donnarumma will once again start in goal, with the defence made up of Andrea Conti, Matteo Musacchio, Alessio Romagnoli and Theo Hernandez.

The midfield should include Ismael Bennacer, Giacomo Bonaventura and Frank Kessi, while Suso, Krzysztof Piatek and Hakan Calhanoglu making up the attack.