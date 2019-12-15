AC Milan frustrated by magnificent Pegolo

Sassuolo held AC Milan to a 0-0 draw at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday afternoon, as the hosts failed to take advantage of Napoli and Atalanta’s slip-ups that could have seen the Rossoneri closing in on a European spot.

On the day of their 120th anniversary, the Stefano Pioli’s side simply couldn’t capitalise on their chances, also due to a brilliant display by the Neroverdi goalkeeper Gianluca Pegolo.

Both teams were unable to break the deadlock in what was a very eventful match from the start.

Pushed on by a great atmosphere in the stands Milan took an aggressive approach to the game, but after picking up a nice through ball by Krzysztof Piatek, Franck Kessie couldn’t get past the last Sassuolo defender.

Despite good pressure from the hosts, the Neroverdi looked dangerous on the break and produced the first clear cut chance when Marlon nicely set up Caputo, only for the striker to blast over the bar.

A few minutes later Pegolo produced an impressive double save, before Jeremie Boga had a moment of brilliance forcing his way through the Rossoneri defence, but his shot from a wide angle was easily handled by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Milan thought they had broken the deadlock 30 minutes into the game when, following a corner, Theo Hernandez’s shot was deflected into the net, but after consulatation with VAR, the goal was disallowed due to a Kessie handball in the build up.

The home fans couldn’t believe their eyes when Stefano Pioli’s side wasted another massive opportunity just before the break, as Ismael Bennacer was free to run towards the goal but, after easily dribbling past the goalkeeper, his weak shot was stopped by Domenico Berardi.

Even though a number of chances went begging, it didn’t discourage the Rossoneri, who went close again in the second half forcing more impressive saves from Pegolo, who denied Hakan Calhanoglu, Lucas Paqueta and Giacomo Bonaventura.

In the frantic final stages of the match, Rafael Leao almost scored a winner but his beautiful curled shot hit the woodwork.

The draw against Sassuolo leaves AC Milan 10th in the Serie A table, level on points with Napoli and Torino.