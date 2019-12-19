AC Milan in talks with Barcelona over defender

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo could be on his way to AC Milan in January, with the two clubs keen to reach an agreement.

The Rossoneri are in search of a new defender and they have zeroed in on the French defender, who despite his talent, has firmly been entrenched on the Blaugrana bench since joining from Toulouse in January 2019.

As a result the 19-year-old is keen to find regular playing time, and Tuttomercatoweb reports Milan are willing to fulfill that demand.

The two clubs first engaged in talks at the end of November, with another meeting happening in the early days of December between Paolo Maldini and Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal.

Talks have centred around a fee in the range of €20 million, a figure the Rossoneri are keen to bring down, along with a buy-back clause for the Spanish side.

While Milan are not thrilled with that possibility, talks remain ongoing as both sides believe a deal is there to be made.

Should Todibo join, it likely means someone will have to leave an already crowded Rossoneri defence. Alessio Romagnoli is the undoubted leader followed by Matteo Musaccho, but after that there are several question marks.

Leo Duarte is out until March through injury, Mattia Caldara is coming back from a long injury absence and may be loaned out in order to rediscover his form, while youngster Mattia Gabbia hasn’t started a match so far this season.