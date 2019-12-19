AC Milan join Haaland chase

AC Milan will join the chase for teenage sensation Erling Haaland in January as they look to strengthen their squad for a push on the top six in the second half of the season.

Haaland’s future has become the centre of intense speculation as his fantastic goal record in the Austrian Bundesliga and the Champions League has made him a target for many of Europe’s top clubs.

The Rossoneri will now meet the 19-year-old’s €30m release fee when the transfer window opens in the hope of bringing the striker to the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, according to a report by Corriere dello Sport.

It’s believed that Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban, who serve as directors for the club, will meet with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola to table an offer worth €5m a season.

Capturing Haaland will be no easy task for Milan with recent reports suggesting that Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and current Serie A title holders Juventus are all poised to offer the Norwegian international a deal in January.