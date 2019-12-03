AC Milan losing hope in race for Ibrahimovic

Despite recent reports suggesting a deal was imminent, it looks as though AC Milan’s chances of landing Zlatan Ibrahimovic are diminishing by the hour.

The Swede is without a club after his contract with LA Galaxy expired, and all signs point towards a return to European football.

Napoli and Bologna have both shown interest in his services, but Milan had emerged as the favourites given the 38-year-old’s affinity for the club and city after playing for the Rossoneri from 2010 to 2012.

Recent reports suggested an agreement was almost in place, but Sky Sport Italia suggests that is far from the case as Ibrahimovic is less than impressed with the terms of the contract.

Milan were banking on Ibrahimovic agreeing to less money in order to return to his former club, but talks over a six-month contract with an option for another season quickly turned into demands for an 18-month move.

Couple that in with the fact that the Swede wants a higher offer in terms of wages, and it appears the striker’s future remains a question mark at this time.