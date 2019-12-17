AC Milan plan to use 4-4-2 against Atalanta

Stefano Pioli has been trying a number of tactical setups ahead of AC Milan’s meeting with Atalanta in Serie A this weekend.

The Rossoneri make the short trip to Bergamo after suffering more disappointment by drawing with Sassuolo last time out, and Pioli is looking to mix things up.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the coach will shift from his usual 4-3-3 and will instead deploy a 4-4-2 against the Bergamaschi.

Rafael Leao is likely to benefit from the switch and he’s set to start.

It’s thought that Leao will accompany Krzysztof Piatek in the front two.

Milan currently sit 10th on 21 points, seven points off Atalanta in sixth.