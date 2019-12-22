AC Milan set for busy January

AC Milan look set to back Stefano Pioli in the January transfer window which is just around the corner and they have their eye on a number of players ahead of its opening.

Ivan Gazidis joined from Arsenal in December 2019 and he looks set to revisit his former club for the signings of three players: Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Mohamed Elneny.

With Mikel Arteta’s recent appointment though, it may prove difficult for Milan to capture the signatures of Xhaka and Torreira as both are still at the club.

However, Elneny – who is on loan as Besiktas – has yet to adapt to his surroundings and his agent was in Milan in October to talk to the Rossoneri.

Another of the names linked with Milan is Barcelona’s French centre back, Jean-Clair Todibo.

Teenage sensation, Erling Braut Haland is being linked with many of Europe’s top clubs and according to Corriere dello Sport, the Rossoneri have joined the race and could be tempted to offer the Norwegian €5 million a year. However, it is believed that Haland has also spoken with Red Bull Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United.

Finally, the saga of Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to be resolved as Gazzetta dello Sport have speculated that Ante Rebic could have his loan from Eintracht Frankfurt cut short and the salary that Rebic is receiving, could free up a place for Ibrahimovic to return to Milan. R

ebic has thus far failed to deliver for the Rossoneri and has played just 177 minutes this season.