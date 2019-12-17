AC Milan slowly improving, but lacking in attack

There were a few things at stake for AC Milan in their home clash against Sassuolo, a tricky opponent who ended up exposing the weaknesses of a side that are still going through a growing process.

With a 0-0 draw at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday afternoon, the Rossoneri failed to win their third consecutive match for the first time in the season, a vital three points that would’ve finally given some consistency to Stefano Pioli’s spell, also allowing the Milanese side to leapfrog Napoli and Torino and cut the gap to the last European spot, currently occupied by Atalanta.

None of that happened, however, as Milan’s hopes to snatch a win were dashed by an inspired Gianluca Pegolo and “lack of precision and quality”, to put it as coach Pioli did in his post-match press conference.

But most of all, the inability to find the net against Serie A’s third-worst defence showed how the Rossoneri still lack the maturity they need to impose themselves even in a match they would’ve deserved to win.

RISK BRINGS REWARD

Milan were off a good start against the Neroverdi, but it only took a few minutes to see how their game plan was being affected by their opponents’ fearless style of play.

Despite a disappointing campaign so far the San Siro outfit have proved a defensively solid side, conceding a total 19 goals, only five more than Serie A leaders Inter. However, the Rossoneri suddenly lost their balance when faced with the task of attacking Sassuolo’s vulnerable defence while also trying to block their counter-attacks.

That was all the Neroverdi wanted – aware of their defensive issues, Roberto De Zerbi’s men clearly took the risk of leaving space for the hosts as a way to boost their offensive potential, taking advantage of pace and quality by the likes of Jeremie Boga and Domenico Berardi.

Luckily for Milan, Sassuolo weren’t cynical enough to take their chances, but such poor reading of the game could have proved fatal for the Stefano Pioli’s side.

Patience was what the Rossoneri needed most – instead, they gave up their solidity and looked obsessed to find an opener, losing the calm and clarity of mind that could have given them all the three points.

Bad luck and an impressive performance by Sassuolo goalkeeper Pegolo did the rest, but it is clear that Milan still lack the certainties and mental strength that can help a team overcome all adversities.

POOR POLE

The number of clear cut chances the San Siro side mustered will give Pioli a reason to smile, though. The Rossoneri’s offensive play is gradually improving as it benefits from a revitalised Krzysztof Piatek.

The Polish striker scored his last goal from open play in late October, but during his display against Sassuolo Piatek showcased a newly discovered hold-up play and the ability to combine with his teammates in order to create spaces which the Rossoneri midfielders, as well as an impressive Theo Hernandez, can take advantage of.

The former Genoa forward will play a pivotal role in boosting Milan’s strike force, a crucial step if they want to keep growing and leave behind these troubled months.