AC Milan – Team of the Decade

AC Milan aren’t what they once were. The Rossoneri ended 2019 and indeed this decade with a humiliating 5-0 defeat away to Atalanta in Bergamo in a game that showed just how much things have changed in Lombardia.

The decade began with success in Milan, but the Rossoneri were forced to watch on as Jose Mourinho’s Inter lifted a treble in what we now know to have been a warning that the coming ten years were to be forgettable for Milan.

They were Scudetto winners under Massimiliano Allegri in 2010/11 and that season’s side are still the last team to win the title other than Juventus.

Since, things haven’t been anywhere near as good. They’ve floated around mid-table for much of the decade, European dominance is a long way away now and, as a result, most of their Team of the Decade is from that 2011 title-winning team.

Some, like Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli and Giacomo Bonaventura are flying the flag for the current crop.

As many as two of their best XI have since gone on to take over as coach at the Stadio San Siro, Kevin-Prince Boateng returned for an ill-fated loan spell and Zlatan Ibrahimovic – key to that title win – is on his way back to help them out of their current troubles.