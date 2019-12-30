AC Milan to present Ibrahimovic on January 3

The stage is set for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to be reintroduced as an AC Milan player, with an official presentation set for January 3.

Despite reported interest from Bologna and Napoli, the Swede opted for a return to the Rossoneri, where he enjoyed a successful spell from 2010 to 2012.

Both Milan and Ibrahimovic have made the agreement official on social media, but a press conference will take place on January 3 at 10:00 local time to formally introduce the 38-year-old.

Two things that remain unclear are what number the striker will wear and when he will feature in his first match.

The Swede last played for the LA Galaxy back in October, and although he has been training during his time off, it’s unclear how far off he is from being at full fitness.

It’s possible he could feature as a substitute against Sampdoria on January 6, though a more likely target date is five days later at home against Cagliari.

As for Ibrahimovic’s number reports indicate he is eyeing 21, though the sale of Fabio Borini to Genoa would free up the No.11 shirt.