AC Milan turn to Plan B as Ibrahimovic talks slow down

AC Milan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are no closer to finding an agreement for the striker to complete a Stadio San Siro return.

The Swede is available on a free transfer since leaving the LA Galaxy last month and has been expected to sign for the Rossoneri, but there is still a lot of work ahead if that is to happen.

Sport Mediaset have reported that, with both sides still very far apaart in the negotiations, Milan are starting to turn their attention to a Plan B.

Milan don’t want to budge on their offer of a six-month deal with the chance of an additional 12, but the forward wants 18 months up front.

The situation now has Milan looking at Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic, whom Manchester United are also keen on.