AC Milan v Sassuolo: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan will celebrate their 120th anniversary by taking on Sassuolo at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday afternoon.

Should the Rossoneri win, it will be three wins in a row for the first time since the end of last season, with the Neroverdi currently on a three-game winless streak, but could be inspired by the San Siro, the place where they have won most in Serie A – outside of the Mapei Stadium.

With two goals from his last three outings, Giacomo Bonaventura has revitalised the Rossoneri midfield, though Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi will look to keep up the tradition that has seen him score eight goals in 10 matches against the Rossoneri.

Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Theo; Kessie, Bennacer, Bonaventura; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu

Sassuolo: Pegolo; Toljan, Marlon, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Magnanelli, Locatelli; Berardi, Djuricic, Boga; Caputo