AC Milan v Sassuolo: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

AC Milan aim to extend their unbeaten run to four when they welcome Sassuolo to the San Siro on Sunday afternoon at 3pm.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessié, Bennacer, Bonaventura; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

Unavailable: Duarte.

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Turati; Toljan, Romagna, Marlon, Kyriakopoulos; Djuricic, Magnanelli, Locatelli; Berardi, Caputo, Boga.

Unavailable: Chiriches, Defrel, Consigli, Tripaldelli.

KEY STATISTICS

– After losing four of the first six Serie A games against Sassuolo (W2), Milan have been unbeaten in the last six (W5 D1).

– Sassuolo have won four Serie A games at the Giuseppe Meazza: excluding the Mapei Stadium, in no ground they have won more in the competition.

– Milan have won their last two Serie A games, last winning three in a row at the end of last season (a run of four).

– Milan have won just two times of their first seven home games this season (D2 L3): the Rossoneri started worse on only four occasions (1934/35, 1938/39, 1976/77 and 2007/08).

– Sassuolo have only gained two points in eight games against teams currently in the top half of the table this season, but both of these came in the last two games, against Juventus and Cagliari (D2).

– Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last three away games (W1 D2), following a run of five successive defeats on the road. The last time the Neroverdi were unbeaten in four consecutive games away from home was in April 2018.

– No team has scored a higher ratio of their Serie A goals from the penalty spot than Milan this season (25% – 4/16). Meanwhile, Sassuolo are one of three sides yet to score from the spot in the competition this term.

– No team have conceded fewer goals than Milan in the first 30 minutes of games in Serie A this season (three), while Sassuolo have shipped a league-high 10 goals in this period.

– Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek’s first brace in Serie A came against Sassuolo, with Genoa in September 2018.

– Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi has been involved in more Serie A goals against Milan than he has any other side in the competition (eight goals, three assists in 10 games).