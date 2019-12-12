Agent: AC Milan must play Rodriguez

The agent of AC Milan full-back Ricardo Rodriguez has made it clear that if the Rossoneri continue to bench his client he may have to look for a new club, with Napoli a possible destination.

With just four Serie A appearances to his name this season, the Swiss international has clearly fallen behind Theo Hernandez in the pecking order at the San Siro.

As a result Gianluca Di Domenico has opened the door to a January exit, especially with Euro 2020 just a few months away.

“He will have to play more starting in January because Euro 2020 is coming up,” the agent told Radio Marte.

“Ricardo wants to be a leader at the tournament and in order to do that he needs to find continuity with his club. He isn’t playing at Milan and considering the talks we had with the club, we’ve made it clear he must play in the second half of the season.”

A possible landing spot could be Napoli, who hired Gennaro Gattuso on Wednesday.

“Ricardo would do anything for Gattuso and go anywhere” Di Domenico added. “He would even join him at Benevento, a club I respect and that is doing well, so much so that they top the Serie B table.

“We don’t want to put any pressure on Gattuso, who just took over at Napoli, but if there were a chance we’d take it.

“Ricardo already vacationed in Naples, so we are not lying or exaggerating if we say he loves Napoli.”