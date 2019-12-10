Ancelotti close to Napoli exit with Gattuso likely successor

Napoli are prepared to move on from Carlo Ancelotti, with reports indicating the club have already reached an agreement with Gennaro Gattuso.

The Partenopei are gearing up for a crucial Champions League clash with Genk on Tuesday needing a victory, or a draw depending on other results, to qualify for the next round.

Recent reports suggested qualification would be enough to save Ancelotti’s job despite Napoli’s struggles in Serie A, but Sky Sport Italia reports that isn’t the case.

Ancelotti is expected to be out of his position as soon as Wednesday, with Gattuso named his successor after putting pen to a paper on an 18-month contract.

The former AC Milan midfielder is expected to earn €1.5 million from now until the end of the season, increasing to €3m next campaign.

It’s unknown whether Ancelotti will be sacked or if he will step down, with President Aurelio De Laurentiis hoping for the latter in order to save on the €6.5m a season owed to the tactician until June 2021.

A mutual agreement could be reached as well, though with recent reports highlighting how the relationship between De Laurentiis and Ancelotti has deteriorated, there is no guarantee that the divorce will be an amicable one.