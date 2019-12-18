Ancelotti hire could push Ibrahimovic to Everton

With Carlo Ancelotti still in talks to take over at Everton, reports suggest he could make a push to land Zlatan Ibrahimovic should he take the job.

The Italian is in talks with the Toffees to take over their vacant managerial position after the sacking of Marco Silva on December 5.

Although an official announcement has not yet been made, Paolo Paganini of Rai Sport suggests the former Napoli boss is keen to bring Ibrahimovic to Goodison Park.

The Swede has long been linked with a move to AC Milan after his contract with LA Galaxy expired last month, but talks continue to drag on as neither side can reportedly agree on wages or the length of the contract.

That has opened the door for Ibra to reunite with Ancelotti, with the duo having won the Ligue 1 title at PSG during the 2012/13 season.

It appears their relationship is still strong, as the Italian joked about working with the Swede when he was still the coach of Napoli back in October.