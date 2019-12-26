Ancelotti returns to the bench 16 days later

Carlo Ancelotti was only out of work for 12 days.

Just three hours after leading Napoli through to the Champions League’s last 16 he was sacked by the Partenopei, and now he’s ready to take charge of Everton against Burnley on December 26, 16 days after his last game in charge of the Italians.

“I feel like it’s my first day of school,” Ancelotti admitted.

The initial idea was a sabbatical, but the Toffees came knocking and he changed his mind, signing for four and a half years for €13.4 million per year, making him one of the top five best paid coaches in the world.

“I’m delighted,” he said. “I’ve come to one of the best clubs in England.”

And he’s not without reason. Only Arsenal (13), Liverpool (18) and Manchester United (20) have won more English League titles than Everton’s nine.

The 1995 FA Cup was their last title, and getting them back to competing for silverware will be Ancelotti’s big challenge.

But the Italian knows how to succeed in England. He won the Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010 with Chelsea, and he’s setting his sights high.

“Our fans have to dream about winning trophies,” he said, “and of playing in the Champions League or the Europa League.

“It’s not something that will happen overnight, but it’s what I’m here to achieve.”

Everton have played in Europe before. But the closest they’ve come to the Champions League was in 2005/06 and since haven’t done better than their fifth-place finish under Roberto Martinez in 2013/14.

In the last four seasons they’ve spent €508 million, meaning the pressure will be on for Ancelotti to succeed.

“The team is good,” he’s acknowledged, “and I want to play attractive football.”