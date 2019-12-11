Ancelotti sacked by De Laurentiis despite five offers of a renewal

Carlo Ancelotti is no longer Napoli coach.

Oddly, his sacking came within three hours of guiding the Partenopei through to the knockout rounds of the Champions League and after rejecting as many as five renewal offers from Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Napoli’s president played his part in breaking the club with his decision to send the club into a retreat for a week, but his order was ignored by Ancelotti and his squad, resulting in an extremely tense situation.

Things weren’t easy then and Napoli are winless in seven games domestically, despite managing to advance in Europe.

A number of fines were dished out to the players but Ancelotti defended his men, a move that De Laurentiis never forgave.

Coexisting with De Laurentiis isn’t easy, which Maurizio Sarri and Rafael Benitez saw before Ancelotti.

He wants to compete with Juventus but without making an investment.

?The differences with Ancelotti surfaced last summer when the president didn’t invest as was wanted, with James Rodriguez ready and willing to arrive at the Stadio San Paolo. But De Laurentiis didn’t put down the money.

Ancelotti never wanted to leave Napoli, but he could sense what was coming. The Italian kept working on turning things around and even turned a blind eye to some of De Laurentiis’ actions that didn’t leave him pleased.

The Premier League is waiting now for Ancelotti, but he still has to terminate his agreement with the club, which runs for another 18 months.