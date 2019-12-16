Ancelotti set for Everton post

It looks as though Carlo Ancelotti has already found a new club with multiple reports stating the Italian has agreed terms to take over at Everton.

The 60-year-old was let go by Napoli just six days ago after a falling out with President Aurelio De Laurentiis, but reports on Monday suggested he was on his way to Liverpool to meet with Everton representatives.

It appears those talks went well as La Gazzetta dello Sport states a deal has been reached with a contract running until June 2022, which should pay the manager €4.5 million a season.

Everton are currently working with caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson, who took over after Marco Silva was let go on December 5.

An official announcement is expected to come as soon as Monday night, though it’s expected Ancelotti will not be on the bench for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.

As a result Ancelotti’s debut on the Toffees bench should come on Saturday against Arsenal, a club that had reportedly been in the mix to land the Italian as well.