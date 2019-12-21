Ancelotti to Everton made official

Everton have officially named Carlo Ancelotti as the club’s new manager.

The Italian was sacked by Napoli on December 10 despite leading the Partenopei to the Round of 16 in the Champions League, but it hasn’t taken him long to find a new club.

Ancelotti will be with Everton until June 2024, and he made it clear he is aiming to win trophies with the Toffees.

Excited to share the news that I am joining Everton FC. I am delighted to be back in the Premier League and to be part of this historic club. Thank you for your trust in me. #WelcomeMrAncelotti #EFC #COYB pic.twitter.com/13yhM5iHnK — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) December 21, 2019

“This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base,” Ancelotti told Evertonfc.com.

“There is a clear vision from the Owner and the Board to deliver success and trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the Club to help make that vision a reality.

“I have seen from the performances in the last two weeks that the players are capable of so much. The work Duncan (Ferguson) has done is a great credit to him. Strong organisation, strong discipline and the right motivation are some of the key ingredients in football and I’m pleased that he will be part of my backroom team moving forward.”

The move signals a return for Ancelotti, who won the Premier League, FA Cup and Charity Shield with Chelsea from 2009 to 2011.