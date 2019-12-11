Arsenal and Everton both want Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti’s time as Napoli coach came to an end on Tuesday evening as he was relived of his duties by Aurelio De Laurentiis, but it appears he won’t be out of work long with several Premier League clubs already showing interest in the 60-year-old.

The Partenopei have failed to get a win in seven Serie A games and Ancelotti has paid the price for his inability to get the best out his squad. Although the off-field civil war between Ancelotti’s former players and De Laurentiis didn’t help his cause.

Ancelotti will now enter in to contract talks with Everton, according to reports by Sky Sports News.

The Toffees sit only two points above the Premier Leagues’ bottom three and believe that the Italian could be the man to solve their problems.

The report also suggests that Arsenal are deep in discussion over the possibility of bringing the former Chelsea coach to the Emirates Stadium.

With the Gunners’ attempts to bring former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri to North London having fallen flat they believe that Ancelotti’s previous Premier League experience could help to make them a force again.